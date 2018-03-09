Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 09 2018
GEO NEWS

ECP notifies senators-elect, except dual nationals

Friday Mar 09, 2018

The senators whose notification has been withheld include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chaudhry Sarwar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Haroon Akhtar, Saadya Abbasi and Nuzhat Sadiq-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday issued notifications to candidates, except those allegedly hold dual nationality, who were elected to Senate on March 3.

The notifications were issued after the senators submitted their election expenses with the ECP.

The senators whose notification has been withheld include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chaudhry Sarwar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Haroon Akhtar, Saadya Abbasi and Nuzhat Sadiq, in light of the Supreme Court orders in dual nationality case.

SC orders ECP to halt notifications of senators-elect with dual nationality

Notification of four senators-elect; Sadia Abassi, Haroon Akhtar, Nuzhat Sadiq and Chaudhry Sarwar were halted

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to halt the notification announcing the victory of four individuals in Saturday’s Senate elections for possessing dual nationalities.

While hearing a case pertaining to dual citizenship of judges and civil servants, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar earlier today also noted that senators holding dual nationalities were elected in the recent elections of the Upper House, however, he said he was unaware of their names.

The court ordered to halt the notification after the attorney general informed the court that four senators

The apex court had alos issued notices to the four senators to clarify their positions after the ECP said some of them had already submitted affidavits to the commission giving up their dual nationality.

The court, however, said the senators still need to appear and clear their records.

