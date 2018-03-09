Zardari’s statements regarding Rabbani contrary to facts, close sources claim

ISLAMABAD: Sources close to outgoing Senate chairman Raza Rabbani on Friday claimed that the statements by former president Asif Ali Zardari are contrary to facts.

Zardari, while speaking to the media in Quetta, had said that he did not want to badmouth the party's Senate chairman but Rabbani had not addressed the PPP's reservations regarding the 18th amendment.

According to close sources, Rabbani as the Senate chairman always prioritised the supremacy of the Constitution.

He also made the highest number of rulings against the government, which stands at 73.

Sources further said for the first time in history, Rabbani banned the entry of federal ministers in the House, adding that the chairman also suspended the membership of foreign minister Khawaja Asif.

The sources stated that Rabbani had reprimanded the federal government for not summoning the session of the Council of Common Interests.

They mentioned that due to the formation of the special committee, the Senate chairman insured that the 18th Amendment was implemented.

Following the Senate elections and subsequent negotiations to nominate a chairman for the Upper House, Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said he does not want Raza Rabbani to continue in the top post.

When asked by the media, in a joint press conference with JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, that the PML-N has shown its willingness to support Rabbani, the PPP co-chairman smiled wryly and said, “Thank you very much, I do not want that”.