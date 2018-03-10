Haven’t given Zardari sole authority to nominate Senate Chairman candidate, says CM Bizenjo

ISLAMABAD: Baluchistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said on Friday that opposition’s candidate for Senate Chairman will be nominated after a mutual consensus on the issue and he has not given sole mandate to Pakistan Peoples’ Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to make any decision on it.



Speaking in Aaj Shahzeb Khazada Kay Saath, the newly-elected chief minister appreciated the PPP leader’s stand for the smaller provinces of the country and hailed the Aghaz-e-Haqooq e Balochistan and 18th amendment as ‘good initiatives’ for Balochistan.

Bizenjo said that though there is no definite in politics but his group wants the next Senate Chairman from Balochistan.

“Though there are some hurdles but we are expecting a decision which will be better for Balochistan,” he said, “Imran Khan has made a good decision.”

The chief minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has not yet contacted his group, he can speak with the government on the Senate chairmanship, however, he immediately added that he stands with PPP and PTI.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on the issue that it is his party’s wish that the next Chairman Senate is from Balochistan while deputy chairman is elected from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

The PTI chairman was addressing a press conference, where he said that his senators will not give vote to the Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

The ruling PML-N, which won the most seats in the Senate elections on March 3, had claimed to possess the required number of votes for electing its own chairman and deputy chairman.

The PML-N's strength in the Senate is now 33 while the PPP comes in second with 20 senators.