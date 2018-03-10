Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 10 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI will face corrupt mafia in 2018's decisive elections: Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 10, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan on Sunday said that the upcoming general elections will be the most decisive polls in the country's history. 

"The general elections in 2018 will be the most decisive polls in the country's history," he said. 

"PTI will face the entire corrupt mafia [of this country] in the elections," he said during a social media summit of the party in Islamabad. 

The PTI chief alleged that rival party, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), had spent money to get ahead in the social media race. 

"We will bring new ideas forward but I won't share them just yet, lest Maryam Nawaz copies them," he said. 

Imran also said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had also started claiming he will create 'naya [new] Pakistan' — a slogan that PTI is known for. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

Dump truck, car collision in Sheikhupura leaves four dead, one injured

 Updated 3 hours ago
Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

Case of teenage girl allegedly gang-raped registered in Karachi

 Updated 4 hours ago
10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

10 arrested, 30 detained after raids in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif during workers convention in Sialkot

 Updated 12 hours ago
Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

Army chief visits operational area on eastern border

 Updated 13 hours ago
Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

Prime accused in Asma Rani murder case handed over to Pakistan

 Updated 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM