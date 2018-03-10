PTI will face corrupt mafia in 2018's decisive elections: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan on Sunday said that the upcoming general elections will be the most decisive polls in the country's history.



"The general elections in 2018 will be the most decisive polls in the country's history," he said.

"PTI will face the entire corrupt mafia [of this country] in the elections," he said during a social media summit of the party in Islamabad.

The PTI chief alleged that rival party, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N), had spent money to get ahead in the social media race.

"We will bring new ideas forward but I won't share them just yet, lest Maryam Nawaz copies them," he said.

Imran also said that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had also started claiming he will create 'naya [new] Pakistan' — a slogan that PTI is known for.