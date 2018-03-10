Senate race: Maryam slams Imran for supporting CM who got 'only 500 votes'

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Saturday asked why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has decided to "lay in the feet" of Balochistan chief minister for the election of top Senate slots.



"Someone who got only 500 votes [during election of CM Balochistan] became so dear to Imran and [PPP's] Zardari that both of them visit him," Maryam said in a tweet.

Imran Khan on Saturday said that his party will support the panel selected by Bizenjo for the coveted position of Senate chairman.

Addressing a joint press conference with Bizenjo in Islamabad, Imran said it would be a great achievement if — for the first time in the country’s history — the chairman of Senate will be elected from Balochistan.

PTI, PPP horse-trading via Balochistan's independent senators: Marriyum

State Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb early today alleged that political rivals Imran Khan and Asif Zardari are engaged in horse trading in the upcoming polls for the Senate chairmanship.



The Senate election to appoint a chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12.



Speaking to the media in the federal capital, the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) questioned the forces behind the dissolution of the Balochistan government.

"Who are those unknown people who dissolve the government in Balochistan," she said. "First, Balochistan's government is dissolved and then Imran Khan is spotted standing to the right of the [new] chief minister of the province and Asif Ali Zardari is seen standing on the left."

She alleged that the two leaders are engaged in horse trading through the independent senators in Balochistan.

Lashing out at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, said Aurangzeb that Imran is afraid of Maryam Nawaz.

"Your tweets and lies are an attempt to take away the attention from questions raised on your party's performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," she remarked.

"Your [Imran's] party was engaged in horse trading in the Senate elections. You admitted to submitting fake documents to the Supreme Court," she said.

Commenting on the proceedings of the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) corruption references against the former premier Nawaz Sharif's family, she stated that the cross-examination of Wajid Zia, an important NAB witness, will be the conclusion of the cases. Zia was the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) that probed the Panama Papers case.

"NAB's references are incomplete to date," she said. "The bureau is still firing supplementary references.