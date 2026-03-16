Federal govt to disburse March salaries, pensions ahead of Eidul Fitr

This representational image shows a man counts currency notes at a shop in Peshawar, September 12, 2023. — Reuters

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed federal government departments to disburse March salaries and pensions ahead of Eidul Fitr, giving public servants relief days before the festival.

In line with the premier’s directions, federal government departments have started working to pay salaries before Eid, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Last week, the Sindh government decided to release March salaries, allowances and pensions in advance for Muslim employees and pensioners.

According to a letter issued by the Sindh Finance Department, all Muslim government employees and pensioners — including those working under work-charged and contingent paid establishments — will receive their full pay, allowances and pensions for March on March 16, 2026.

The decision was taken as Eid ul Fitr is expected to fall on March 20 or 21, subject to the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

Experts, however, suggest Eid is likely to fall on March 21, with Pakistanis expected to observe a 30-day Ramadan.

“The new moon of Shawwal 1447 AH is expected to be born on March 19, 2026, at 06:23 PST,” the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission said in a statement.

However, Suparco said the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of Pakistan will make the final decision regarding the sighting of the crescent and the commencement of Eid across the country.

Separately, the federal government announced a two-day holiday on account of Eid ul Fitr, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division of Pakistan on Sunday.

The Cabinet Division announced the holiday after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared March 20 and March 21 as public holidays on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The holidays have been announced for offices observing both five- and six-day working weeks.