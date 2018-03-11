Teenager's gang-rape in Karachi reported after eight months

File Photo

KARACHI: The case of a 16-year-old girl being gang-raped in the city surfaced Saturday night, nearly six months after the crime was committed.

According to the survivor’s father, who filed the case, a person called Pervaiz forcefully intoxicated his daughter and gang-raped her along with his accomplices in August 2017. Following the incident, the accused threatened the girl to stay silent, which is why a case had not been filed yet, the father added.

He also said that the accused pressurised the girl saying they were related to a high-level police officer.

However, a case against the accused was filed in Azizabad police station of the metropolis Saturday.

In one of the recent cases of the heinous crime in Karachi, an eight-year-old girl was raped near her house in Bhains Colony.

The girl was reportedly raped by an unidentified person after she left home for a nearby shop.

Prior to that, in January a guard of a private school in Ibrahim Hyderi area of Karachi was arrested after a five-year-old girl informed her parents of his attempt to rape her.

The minor’s parents said she told them about the incident when she returned from school.

Following the rape and murder of Zainab in Kasur, widespread campaigns for awareness among parents and children regarding sexual abuse was started.

Messages on different media urged all parents to talk to their children about abuse and to tell them to inform immediately if they every experience of witness any such incident.