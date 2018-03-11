PIA CEO asked why aircraft wasn’t checked before being flown to Paris

ISLAMABAD: The secretary aviation has asked Pakistan International Airlines CEO Musharraf Rasool why the aircraft — from which contraband was recovered — was not thoroughly checked at Islamabad airport before it was flown to France.

According to sources, the aviation secretary has written to the CEO PIA asking to ascertain whether the accused flight attendants were actually involved in the crime of carrying four kilogrammes of contraband.

The officer has been asked the reason behind incomplete checking of the aircraft, and a detailed report on the incident has been sought from him within four days.

The aviation secretary has also sought responses from the four departments that check an aircraft before it takes off — customs, Anti Narcotics Force, Airports Security Force and PIA staff.

The flight attendant of PIA, Tanever Gulzar, and his alleged accomplice Mohammad Moin were detained by the French authorities after contraband was seized from the former’s possession in an aircraft of the national carrier in French capital, Paris.

Following the incident, a spokesperson of the PIA confirmed that the attendant in question has been suspended from duty.

The airline would dismiss the accused if charges levelled against him were proven, the spokesperson said.

He added that security checking was not the responsibility of the airline.