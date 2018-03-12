12 dead, several injured in separate accidents in Balochistan

Photo: Geo News file

HUB: At least six passengers lost their lives in a car accident near Bela in Hub, rescue officials informed Geo News on Monday.

The collision of a passenger bus and car left over 12 injured as well.

According to rescue officials, the injured passengers were shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment.

In another incident in the province's Khuzdar district, a passenger coach fell into a ditch as it attempted to avoid a collision with an approaching car.

Six persons were reported dead in the accident, according to Levies officials.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.