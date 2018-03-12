Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Senators vote to elect new chairman, deputy chairman

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 12, 2018

Geo News live stream 

ISLAMABAD: Members of the upper house of Parliament are voting through a secret ballot to elect a new chairman. After the chairman is elected, voting will commence for the deputy chairman position.

Earlier on Monday, 51 newly-elected Senators took oath by presiding officer Senator Sardar Yaqub Khan when the Senate session began a little after 10am. Ishaq Dar could not take oath as he is in London on medical grounds. 

PML-N's Raja Zafarul Haq is contesting against opposition backed Sadiq Sanjrani for the chairman post 

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies National Party (NP), Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), PML-Functional and Awami National Party have agreed on PML-N's Raja Zafarul Haq as chairman and PkMAP's Usman Kakar as deputy chairman.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have rallied behind Sadiq Sanjrani, an independent senator from Balochistan, for chairman. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto confirmed the development on Sunday and added that the party would field Saleem Mandviwalla for the deputy chairman seat.

Sadiq Sanjrani — opposition's candidate for Senate chairman

Sanjrani contested, won Senate elections held earlier this month as an independent candidate from Balochistan

The PTI also threw its weight behind Sanjrani on Sunday. The development came after Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo held a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

The PPP and PTI had given Bizenjo the authority to bring forth a joint candidate for the slots with the help of newly-elected independent senators from Balochistan, which he leads.

Meanwhile, Bizenjo also met leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday to get the support of their five senators. However, the MQM-P senators, after meeting Bizenjo again on Monday, said they would not vote for PPP's Mandviwala.

Sanjrani is also said to have the support of independent senators elected from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Moreover, a meeting between Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq in Islamabad today remained inconclusive on their joint support for a candidate. However, the PML-N claims the JI will vote for its candidates. 

Numbers game

A total of 52 votes — a simple majority — in a house of 103 senators are needed for a candidate to win the slot. The parties and senators that remain to be wooed include the JUI-F with its four members and eight lawmakers from FATA.




Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

Asma Rani case: Family says being pressured to enter into deal

 Updated 13 minutes ago
Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Pakistan ready to further strengthen partnership with IAEA: PM

Updated 37 minutes ago
Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength: Imam-e-Ka’aba

Muslim world considers Pakistan as its strength: Imam-e-Ka’aba

Updated an hour ago
Will not allow government advertisements with pictures of politicians: CJP

Will not allow government advertisements with pictures of politicians: CJP

Updated an hour ago
Fake drugs case: SC summons NAB prosecutor general over harassment of DRAP staff

Fake drugs case: SC summons NAB prosecutor general over harassment of DRAP staff

 Updated an hour ago
Flight timings revised as Islamabad airspace closes for days for PAF’s jet rehearsal

Flight timings revised as Islamabad airspace closes for days for PAF’s jet rehearsal

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
LHC takes up Zainab convict's appeal, summons case record tomorrow

LHC takes up Zainab convict's appeal, summons case record tomorrow

Updated 3 hours ago
Mashal Khan murder case: Prime suspect sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

Mashal Khan murder case: Prime suspect sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

 Updated 3 hours ago
Foreign funding case: ECP forms body to probe PTI's accounts

Foreign funding case: ECP forms body to probe PTI's accounts

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM