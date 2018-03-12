Senators vote to elect new chairman, deputy chairman

Geo News live stream

ISLAMABAD: Members of the upper house of Parliament are voting through a secret ballot to elect a new chairman. After the chairman is elected, voting will commence for the deputy chairman position.

Earlier on Monday, 51 newly-elected Senators took oath by presiding officer Senator Sardar Yaqub Khan when the Senate session began a little after 10am. Ishaq Dar could not take oath as he is in London on medical grounds.

PML-N's Raja Zafarul Haq is contesting against opposition backed Sadiq Sanjrani for the chairman post

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies National Party (NP), Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), PML-Functional and Awami National Party have agreed on PML-N's Raja Zafarul Haq as chairman and PkMAP's Usman Kakar as deputy chairman.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have rallied behind Sadiq Sanjrani, an independent senator from Balochistan, for chairman. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto confirmed the development on Sunday and added that the party would field Saleem Mandviwalla for the deputy chairman seat.

The PTI also threw its weight behind Sanjrani on Sunday. The development came after Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo held a meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence.

The PPP and PTI had given Bizenjo the authority to bring forth a joint candidate for the slots with the help of newly-elected independent senators from Balochistan, which he leads.

Meanwhile, Bizenjo also met leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday to get the support of their five senators. However, the MQM-P senators, after meeting Bizenjo again on Monday, said they would not vote for PPP's Mandviwala.

Sanjrani is also said to have the support of independent senators elected from the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Moreover, a meeting between Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Fazlur Rehman and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq in Islamabad today remained inconclusive on their joint support for a candidate. However, the PML-N claims the JI will vote for its candidates.

Numbers game

A total of 52 votes — a simple majority — in a house of 103 senators are needed for a candidate to win the slot. The parties and senators that remain to be wooed include the JUI-F with its four members and eight lawmakers from FATA.











