Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman receives US Legion of Merit

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman was awarded on Monday the Legion of Merit, the military award of United States Armed Forces.



The Legion of Merit is given to armed forces personnel for their exceptionally meritorious conduct.

The chief of air staff received the award during a ceremony held at Air Headquarters in Islamabad.

US Air Forces Central Command, Southwest Asia, Commander Lieutenant General Jeffrey L Harrigian presented the award to the air chief. US Air Force Chief of Staff General David L Goldfein also attended the ceremony via a video link.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman received the award due to his brave leadership, insightfulness, and efforts taken in the war against terrorism.

While speaking to the participants through video link, General Goldfein hailed the efforts taken by Pakistani chief of air staff in the war against terrorism and his commitment towards the cause.

He further remarked that the increase in operational facilities of Pakistan Air Force will prove to be significant in restoring peace in the region.

After the ceremony, Lt Gen Harrigian held a meeting with the Pakistani air chief at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest. The two military leaders also agreed to increase coordination between the air forces of the two countries.

The award, which honours the air chief, also seeks to cement the relations between Pakistan and US.