pakistan
Monday Mar 12 2018
GEO NEWS

Foreign funding case: ECP forms body to probe PTI's accounts

GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 12, 2018

Election Commission of Pakistan. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) formed on Monday a committee to probe the accounts and funding sources of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). 

The decision was made by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Raza Khan, who headed a five-member bench which heard the 'foreign funding case' against the party. 

Disgruntled PTI founder Akbar S Babar had petitioned the ECP against PTI's 'illegal and foreign' funding in November 2014.

Announcing its decision which was reserved at the last hearing, the ECP directed the formation of a three-member committee to probe PTI’s accounts and seven-year funding record which the party had submitted before the commission. 

The committee will be headed by ECP Director General Law Mohammad Irshad and submit its report in one month. 

ECP reserves decision on PTI's request to not divulge funding details

Foreign funding case against PTI by Akbar Babar under way in ECP since Nov 2014

The committee will start its work from March 19, according to the order. 

Moreover, the ECP ruled that only the petitioner, respondent and their counsels can appear before the committee.

Talking to the media after the hearing, petitioner Babar said he hopes the PTI will not seek another stay from the high court against today’s order, adding that the party has been indulging in the practice of getting stays and delays from courts. 

Addressing the media later, PTI Central Finance Secretary Sardar Azhar said the party did not receive foreign funding nor did it hide anything in its accounts.

He added that they will cooperate with the committee.  

Comments

