Tuesday Mar 13 2018
PML-N's Kulsoom Parveen admits voting for Mandviwalla

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Kulsoom Parveen, a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator from Balochistan, admitted Monday night that she had voted for Saleem Mandviwalla as the Deputy Chairman in the Senate elections.

Parveen said she did not vote for the candidate that her party had put forward, opting instead for Mandviwalla for Senate's deputy chairmanship.

On the other hand, all of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Senators had voted in favour of the candidate that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had chosen for the Senate's Deputy Chairman position.

It is interesting to note that some days back, PTI chief Imran Khan said the party had decided to not vote in favour of the PPP. He also stated that shaking hands with Asif Ali Zardari, the PPP's co-chairman, implied nullifying his own 22-year-long "struggle".

PPP's Saleem Mandviwalla was elected as the deputy chairman and sworn in by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sajrani on Monday. He contested against the government-backed Usman Khan Kakar from PkMAP and secured 54 votes.

