pakistan
Tuesday Mar 13 2018
By
SAQShakeb Adnan Qaiser

Bengali tigress dies at Lahore zoo

Tuesday Mar 13, 2018

Representational image. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: An eight-year-old Bengali tigress died at Lahore zoo on Tuesday.

The Bengali tigress was born at Bahawalpur zoo and brought to the Lahore zoo in 2014, a zoo spokesperson told Geo.tv.

The eight-year-old tigress was suffering from a parasitic disease, the spokesperson added. Her body has been sent to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences for postmortem.

Last year, the frequent deaths of animals at Lahore zoo raised a fresh wave of questions against its management.

Male cheetah dies in Lahore zoo, month after being imported

The male cheetah was diagnosed with diarrhea

In November 2017, a male cheetah passed away due to diarrhoea after spending just 30 days at the zoo.

The four-year-old cheetah and its female pair were imported from South Africa on October 29, 2017. However, the female cheetah had died earlier.

On May 13, 2017, Lahore Zoo’s sole elephant and visitors’ most beloved attraction, Suzi, died after an acute pain in her legs.

Suzi had been transported to Pakistan in the late 1980s and was around 35-years-old.

