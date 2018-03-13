No compromise on 18th Amendment, says Bilawal

The PPP chairman’s comments come in response to “reports” that the party might be open to changes in the 18th Amendment, passed in PPP’s last tenure, if it is voted into power in the next elections-Photo: File

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday in unequivocal terms said that the party will not compromise on the 18th amendment & 1973 constitution.

“There seems to be a lot of conspiracy theories about the fate of the 18th amendment. Let me make #PPP position clear; the fundamentals of the 18th amendment & 1973 constitution are non negotiable. Come hell or high water we will not compromise on our constitution’s integrity,” Bilawal said in a tweet.

The PPP chairman’s comments come in response to “reports” that the party might be open to changes in the 18th Amendment, passed in PPP’s last tenure, if it is voted into power in the next elections.



The 18th Amendment stripped the president of all his executive authority and made him a ceremonial head of state, besides transferring more power from the centre to the provinces.



The amendment was hailed as historic, with the PPP terming it as a testament to the party's democratic credentials.