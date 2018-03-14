One Rangers personnel martyred, five terrorists killed during Lyari encounter

KARACHI: At least one Rangers official was martyred and four wounded late Tuesday night in Lyari's Zikri Para during a regular patrol when terrorists opened fire on their vehicle, a spokesperson said.



Grenades and homemade ammunition were used during the attack on Rangers personnel, the spokesperson said, adding that the wounded officers were shifted to Civil Hospital.

Rangers opened retaliatory fire on the terrorists, successfully killing five of them, with an additional contingent arriving shortly thereafter for aid.



There were reports of intermittent firing in the area as well.

The deceased terrorists have been identified as Chakir Ali, Amir Ali, Mehr Ali, Amir Pandey and Ameer Ali.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the terrorists were affiliated with a group involved in Lyari gang war, adding that the terrorists were involved in different offences.

The operation was carried out jointly by Rangers and police over intel of gang war suspects' presence in the area, sources said.

Following the operation, the area was subsequently cordoned off and the entry and exit points sealed off. Rangers and police personnel consequently commenced a search operation.

A hand grenade, three homemade bombs, one 9-millimetre (9mm) pistol and firearm magazines were recovered from the deceased terrorists, the Rangers spokesperson said.

—Additional reporting by Qamar Ali Mastoi