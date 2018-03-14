Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

One Rangers personnel martyred, five terrorists killed during Lyari encounter

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

KARACHI: At least one Rangers official was martyred and four wounded late Tuesday night in Lyari's Zikri Para during a regular patrol when terrorists opened fire on their vehicle, a spokesperson said.

Grenades and homemade ammunition were used during the attack on Rangers personnel, the spokesperson said, adding that the wounded officers were shifted to Civil Hospital.

Rangers opened retaliatory fire on the terrorists, successfully killing five of them, with an additional contingent arriving shortly thereafter for aid.

There were reports of intermittent firing in the area as well.

The deceased terrorists have been identified as Chakir Ali, Amir Ali, Mehr Ali, Amir Pandey and Ameer Ali. 

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the terrorists were affiliated with a group involved in Lyari gang war, adding that the terrorists were involved in different offences.

The operation was carried out jointly by Rangers and police over intel of gang war suspects' presence in the area, sources said.

Following the operation, the area was subsequently cordoned off and the entry and exit points sealed off. Rangers and police personnel consequently commenced a search operation.

A hand grenade, three homemade bombs, one 9-millimetre (9mm) pistol and firearm magazines were recovered from the deceased terrorists, the Rangers spokesperson said. 

Additional reporting by Qamar Ali Mastoi

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

CJP laments lack of information on Pakistanis names in Panama, Paradise leaks

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

Karachi’s milk crisis: Public continues to pay for government's mismanagement

 Updated 56 minutes ago
NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

NADRA centres in Karachi to work 12 hours a day, seven days a week

Updated 2 hours ago
SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

SC dismisses Imran's petition seeking Gulalai's disqualification

Updated 2 hours ago
Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Murder suspect escapes from CCU ward of Bahawalpur hospital

Updated an hour ago
PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

PTI to oppose Sherry Rehman's nomination as Senate opposition leader

 Updated 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

Naqeebullah murder: Rao Anwar ‘requests’ SC to unfreeze accounts

 Updated 3 hours ago
Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Unfortunate that Parliamentarians buy, sell votes: CEC

Updated 3 hours ago
Pakistani immigrant's daughter running for mayor of deprived UK borough

Pakistani immigrant's daughter running for mayor of deprived UK borough

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM