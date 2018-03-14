Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 14 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Sherry Rehman nominated by PPP for Senate opposition leader

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 14, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has nominated Senator Sherry Rehman for the post of Senate opposition leader, the party's Chairman Bilawal Bhutto confirmed on Wednesday. 

Bilawal further said the PPP will be making history by nominating the first woman to lead the opposition and expressed hope for her victory. 

However, The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to bring forth its own candidate slot and will contest the slot after consulting likeminded opposition members as the party is opposed to the nomination. 

Sources said six of eight independent senators from the tribal areas are supporting the PPP. 

PPP, which has 20 seats in the Senate, will need the support of other opposition parties to have Rehman appointed. 

Opposition parties in the Senate did come together to get Sadiq Sanjrani elected chairman and Saleem Mandviwalla deputy chairman earlier this week.

A senior figure in the PPP, Rehman served as the editor of Herald for over a decade before making a foray into politics. She was elected to the national assembly in 2002 and was re-elected in 2008, and served as the federal minister for information and broadcasting. 

She has also served as a senator since 2015 and was Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US (2011-13).

Karachi police arrest four over sexual assault charges

 Updated 3 hours ago
Four killed, six injured in Qila Saifullah blast

 Updated 5 hours ago
FATF delegation to visit Pakistan soon: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Security official hit by car in PTI Multan rally dies

 Updated 6 hours ago
659 PIA employees have fake degrees

 Updated 6 hours ago
Lawmakers from Bahawalpur division will be leaving PML-N, claims Hiraj

 Updated 8 hours ago
Pakistan expresses commitment to women empowerment, SDGs at UN

 Updated 8 hours ago
Police arrest US-educated man for selling crystal meth in Karachi

 Updated 9 hours ago
Pakistan Navy inducts new dredger, split hopper barges

 Updated 9 hours ago
