No personal enmity with Nawaz, Zardari: Imran

JHELUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he has no personal enmity with political opponents Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari and that his fight is against corruption.



“I didn’t have any personal enmity with Nawaz or Zardari. Both of them take looted money abroad. Our fight is against thieves,” Imran said in an address to a gathering of PTI workers here.

Continuing with his tirade against Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) chief Nawaz Sharif, Imran said Nawaz thinks he can deceive the masses once again by electing his brother Shehbaz as PML-N president.

“Shehbaz, it is your turn now,” he said.

The PTI chief vowed to defeat "theives" and said his party will emerge victorious in the upcoming general elections.

A scuffle broke out at the gathering later, barely a day after a similar fight broke in the party's workers convention in Gujrat.



Later another gathering in the city, Imran said the upcoming election will change the fate of the country.

Mocking PML-N, he said the party's leaders are afraid to address the public since shoe-hurling incidents in their rallies.

Someone else is throwing shoes at PML-N and the party is taking it out on PTI, he added.

"We are not afraid [of shoes being hurled at us]. If there is anyone from PML-N here, they can throw a shoe at me, I'm standing here," said Imran, standing atop a car.

PML-N on Tuesday elected Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz as the party’s permanent president.

Shehbaz who had been serving as the interim president was elected unopposed during the party’s central general council meeting.

The PML-N president asserted that Nawaz Sharif is, was and will remain the party’s Quaid (supremo). “We have been blessed with a Quaid like Nawaz Sharif.”