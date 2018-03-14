PML-N MPA from Faisalabad jumps ship to PTI

Several of Ghuman’s supporters also joined the party, PTI said on its social media-Photo: PTI social media

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Raza Nasrullah Ghuman on Wednesday announced joining rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after meeting PTI chief Imran Khan.

Several of Ghuman’s supporters also joined the party, PTI said on its social media.

Including Ghuman, PML-N has lost four lawmakers to PTI over 20 days.

Last week, PML-N MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj has joined the party. Before that, Dr Nisar Jatt from Faisalabad met with the PTI chairman on March 2 and joined the party.

The PTI Chairman had on the occasion appreciated the new joinings and said that it will be proved in future that Jatt made the right decision, detaching himself from ‘a mafia’.