pakistan
Wednesday Mar 07 2018
GEO NEWS

Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Mar 07, 2018

Hiraj met with PTI chief Imran Khan at party leader Jahangir Tareen’s residence in Islamabad-Photo: PTI social media

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PTI said in a statement on its social media.

Hiraj met with PTI chief Imran Khan at party leader Jahangir Tareen’s residence in Islamabad, the PTI said.

PML-N has lost two MNAs and an MPA to PTI over the last 10 days.

PML-N loses MNA, MPA from Gujranwala to PTI

The two lawmakers gathered the residence of former PTI general secretary Jahangir Tareen

Dr Nisar Jatt from Faisalabad met with the PTI chairman on March 2 and joined the party.

PTI Chairman appreciated the joinings and said that it will be proved in future that Jatt made the right decision, detaching himself from ‘a mafia’.

Before that, on February 27, MNA Mian Tariq Mahmood and MPA Mian Mazhar from Gujranwala left PML-N to join PTI.

According to sources, the two lawmakers met former PTI general secretary Jahangir Tareen at his residence.

