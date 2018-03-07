Another PML-N MNA joins PTI

Hiraj met with PTI chief Imran Khan at party leader Jahangir Tareen’s residence in Islamabad-Photo: PTI social media

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MNA Raza Hayat Hiraj has joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PTI said in a statement on its social media.

Hiraj met with PTI chief Imran Khan at party leader Jahangir Tareen’s residence in Islamabad, the PTI said.

PML-N has lost two MNAs and an MPA to PTI over the last 10 days.

Dr Nisar Jatt from Faisalabad met with the PTI chairman on March 2 and joined the party.

PTI Chairman appreciated the joinings and said that it will be proved in future that Jatt made the right decision, detaching himself from ‘a mafia’.

Before that, on February 27, MNA Mian Tariq Mahmood and MPA Mian Mazhar from Gujranwala left PML-N to join PTI.

According to sources, the two lawmakers met former PTI general secretary Jahangir Tareen at his residence.