Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Mar 15 2018
By
Atique ur Rehman

PSL 3 final tickets sell out within 15 hours

By
Atique ur Rehman

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

Tickets for the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be played in Karachi sold out within 15 hours of going on sale. 

Cricket fanatics queued up from early Thursday morning to buy tickets of the final, which will mark the return of international cricket in the city.

The tickets for the much-awaited final in Karachi were sold at 32 designated TCS Express Centers across the city.

However, the tickets priced Rs1,000, Rs4,000 and Rs8,000 were sold out within three hours at most centres.  

A cricket fanatic showing the tickets of the Pakistan Super League final, will take place at National Stadium on March 25 - Online 
 

Tickets went on sale at Yayvo.com at midnight, immediately after which the site crashed.

The site was restored at 3am and within a few minutes, the tickets between the range of Rs1,000 and Rs4,000 were sold out.

The tournament final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25.

The price range of the tickets was Rs1,000 to Rs12,000. The tickets were being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A maximum of five tickets could be purchased on a single CNIC. 

'Don't ask for passes'

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi has urged people to not ask him for passes as the demand for tickets of the knockout stages surges.

Sethi addressed "family, friends, govt top dogs, corporate bigwigs, vips, vip wannabes, ALL to BUY tickets online or from TCS centres in Lahore and Karachi".

"You can all afford to pay," he added.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Qalandars’ Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Qalandars’ Narine reported for suspected illegal bowling action

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nepal secure ODI status for the first time

Nepal secure ODI status for the first time

 Updated 5 hours ago
Sammy dedicates Peshawar Zalmi’s victory to Younis Khan

Sammy dedicates Peshawar Zalmi’s victory to Younis Khan

Updated 5 hours ago
Zalmi’s Chris Jordan can’t wait to visit ‘cricket-crazy’ Pakistan again

Zalmi’s Chris Jordan can’t wait to visit ‘cricket-crazy’ Pakistan again

 Updated 7 hours ago
England cricket team to tour Sri Lanka for first time in six years

England cricket team to tour Sri Lanka for first time in six years

 Updated 9 hours ago
Philander says Twitter account was hacked after Smith rant

Philander says Twitter account was hacked after Smith rant

 Updated 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Messi majestic as Barcelona crush Chelsea

Messi majestic as Barcelona crush Chelsea

 Updated 19 hours ago
Moin blames lack of partnerships behind Gladiators’ loss

Moin blames lack of partnerships behind Gladiators’ loss

 Updated yesterday
Qalandars weren’t playing smart cricket, lacked intensity in earlier matches, says Devcich

Qalandars weren’t playing smart cricket, lacked intensity in earlier matches, says Devcich

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM