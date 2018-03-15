Alia Bhatt turns 25, shares new stills from Raazi

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 25th birthday on March 15, 2017. Photo: file

Alia Bhatt, who is celebrating her 25th birthday today, took to Instagram to share two new stills from her upcoming movie Raazi.

In one still, Alia can be seen donning a grey burkha with an intense look on her face, while in the other still the actor is sporting a light blue t-shirt and maroon jacket and seems to be in deep conversation with another character.

The Dear Zindagi star also shared that the movie’s trailer will be out on April 9.

Alia wrote: "Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺️ SO...On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me."





Raazi, which is being directed by Meghna Gulzar, also stars Vicky Kaushal. The movie is based on best-selling book Calling Sehmat by Indian author Harinder Sikka. The movie will release on May 11.

Alia Bhatt is currently in Bulgaria shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor.