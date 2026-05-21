Rumer Willis reveals the moment she knew her ‘brutal' relationship was over

Rumer Willis opened up about the turning point that ended her relationship with musician Derek Richard Thomas, father of her 3-year-old daughter Louetta.

Appearing on The Inside Edit podcast with best friend Maeve Reilly, Willis recalled how Reilly’s June 2024 wedding became a moment of clarity.

“Your wedding literally was a huge reckoning moment for me in my life,” she said. “I heard your vows and I just realized the situation I was in was never going to look like that… I need to go.”

Willis and Thomas split in August 2024, more than a year after welcoming Louetta in April 2023.

Reflecting on the breakup, she described the relationship as “really brutal and challenging” but said she has regained her strength in the months since.

“I’m so proud of myself… I work really hard and I show up for my kid… It’s such a privilege to be a mom,” she said.

The actress, who has spoken candidly about single motherhood, shared that she is dating again and manifesting marriage and more children.

“I’m gonna meet this wonderful man… I want to have like, eight kids. I’m so excited,” she said.

Despite the difficulties, Willis emphasized gratitude for the lessons learned and a renewed sense of self-worth.

She shared that she has a totally different set of standards now. “I’m looking for someone who shows up with consistent communication and is interested in pursuing me and wooing me.”

Willis continues to balance her career and motherhood, recently appearing at the Aspen Snow Ball Gala with Louetta.