Thursday Mar 15 2018
GEO NEWS

PTI seeks Sindh CM's resignation after audit reveals Rs273 billion-worth of corruption

GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman. Photo: File 

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a resolution in the Sindh Assembly on Thursday seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

The resolution, submitted by PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman, was submitted in response to the revelation of Rs273 billion-worth of misappropriation in the provincial government’s affairs unearthed in the auditor general’s report for 2016-17.

Talking to the media, Zaman said the highest level of corruption has been reported in the local government and education departments.

He demanded the immediate resignation of the chief minister and urged the National Accountability Bureau to launch a probe in light of the report.

He termed Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari as the country’s “biggest disease”.  

Advertisement

Advertisement

