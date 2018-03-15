Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 15 2018
Adnan Malik

NAB Lahore initiates inquiry against Ahad Cheema’s wife: sources

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has started an inquiry against Saima Ahad, the wife of former Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema, according to sources.

According to sources, the investigation into the case against Cheema has revealed that many of his assets were registered under his wife's name.

Details of Saima’s assets have also been sought as she is serving as an officer of the Punjab government. Therefore, she is required to record her statement with NAB.

Saima had served as the deputy commissioner of Okara before being transferred to the Punjab Finance Department, where she was assigned various responsibilities.

Ashiana case: Court extends remand of Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafiq

The accused were presented in an accountability court today after their physical remand had ended

Cheema, currently posted in the provincial government, was arrested on February 21 after NAB detected illegalities and corruption worth billions in a deal between Paragon Housing Society and Punjab Land Development Company to construct the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Society, a low-cost project of the Punjab government. 

Cheema was heading the LDA then.

According to a NAB representative, Cheema allegedly received 32 kanals of land as bribe from the owners of Paragon Housing Society. 

CJP summons record of Ahad Cheema's arrest, perks

Chief Justice Nisar questions how a resolution could be passed in the Punjab Assembly against Cheema's arrest

As DG LDA, Cheema awarded contracts worth billions to the same company. 

It has also been said that he illegally distributed expensive tracts of land among those who were his favourites.

Following his arrest, the Punjab bureaucracy went up in arms demanding that their colleague be treated with respect. Moreover, the Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution against NAB for its alleged maltreatment of Cheema. 

