pakistan
Thursday Mar 15 2018
GEO NEWS

Enraged sub inspector throws minor to ground in Sialkot

GEO NEWS

Thursday Mar 15, 2018

SIALKOT: A sub-inspector threw a minor on the ground out of anger, when he was at the site to investigate a brawl case.

According to a police spokesperson, a team accompanied by sub-inspector Tahir went to resolve a brawl case in Dheera Sunda area, situated within the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station, where accused Imran and his accomplices started pelting stones and hurling abuses at the personnel.

This enraged the sub-inspector who took a minor girl — on a motorcycle — by her hand and threw her to the ground.

Subsequently, the district police officer took notice of the incident, ordering the suspension of the sub-inspector.

The girl was sitting on a motorcycle nearby and seemed to be around four years old.

A case was filed against the accused officials while raids were under way for his arrest. 

