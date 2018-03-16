Here's how much Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ cost in Pakistan

Photo: Samsung

Global leader in technology and electronics Samsung launched its Galaxy S9 & S9 in Pakistan on Thursday.

The smartphones are available in three colours and at a price of Rs103,000 and Rs114,000.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ drive innovation with the company’s advanced camera. Redesigned with a new dual aperture lens that powers an innovative low light camera, super slow-mo video capabilities and personalised AR Emoji, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ ensure users do not miss a moment, a press release read.

The new smartphones deliver an enhanced entertainment experience with powerful stereo speakers and a refined edge-to-edge infinity display – a key staple in Samsung’s design heritage.

“The way we use our smartphones has changed as communication and self-expression has evolved,” President Samsung EC Pakistan Y J Kim said while speaking at the launch ceremony of the smartphones in Lahore.

“With the Galaxy S9 and S9+, we have reimagined the smartphone camera. Not only do the Galaxy S9 and S9+ enable consumers to shoot great photos and videos anywhere, they are smartphones designed to help them connect to others and express themselves in a way that’s unique and personal to them,” he added.

Key features of Galaxy S9 and S9+’s camera:

1) Super slow-mo

The slow-motion video captures 960 frames per second. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also offer automatic motion detection, a feature that detects movement in the frame and automatically begins to record, all users have to do is set up the shot. After capturing the super slow-mo video, users can select background music from 35 different options or add a tune from their favourite playlist. Users can also easily create, edit and share GIF files with a simple tap in three playful styles of looping to watch the action over and over again.

2) Low light camera

Samsung’s dual aperture (F1.5 / F2.4) automatically lets in more light when it’s dark and less light when it’s too bright, taking photos that are crisp and clea, according to the press release.

3) AR Emoji

Samsung lets users create an emoji that looks, sounds and acts like them. AR Emoji uses a data-based machine learning algorithm, which analyses a 2D image of the user and maps out more than 100 facial features to create a 3D model that reflects and imitates expressions, like winks and nods, for true personalisation. AR Emoji shares users’ real-life emotions not only in video but also with a range of stickers and uses a standard AGIF file format so users can share their emojis across most third-party messaging platforms.

4) Bixby

Samsung’s intelligence platform, integrated into the camera, uses augmented reality and deep learning technologies to provide helpful information about a user’s surroundings. With real-time object detection and recognition, Bixby instantly generates information directly on top of the image that the camera is pointing at. Users can translate foreign languages and currency in real time with live translation, learn about their surroundings and purchase products seen in the real world and track calories throughout the day.

As the first smartphone to support the new SmartThings app, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are the central hub to manage every facet of the connected lifestyle at home, at the office or on the go. The SmartThings app will be introduced with the Galaxy S9 and S9+ and will connect to other Samsung and non-Samsung devices, the press release further stated.

Further, the devices now support expandable memory of up to 400GB with a Micro SD Card and are equipped with the latest premium application processors offering powerful performance and sophisticated image processing.

In addition, the Galaxy S9 and S9+ support three different biometric authentication options – iris, fingerprint, and facial recognition – so users can choose the way they want to protect their device and applications.

The devices feature Intelligent Scan, a new verification that uses the collective strength of iris scanning and facial recognition technology to quickly and conveniently unlock a user’s phone in various situations. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also introduce dedicated fingerprint, giving users the option to use a different fingerprint to access secure folder than the one used to unlock the phone.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ also feature an improved optical sensor built directly into the device, providing more accurate information on users’ health status.