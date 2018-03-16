Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 16 2018
GEO NEWS

PCB slashes ticket prices for West Indies series in Karachi

GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 16, 2018

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slashed ticket prices for Pakistan’s upcoming T20I series against the West Indies in Karachi.

Prices have been cut in half when compared with ticket prices for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Karachi. General enclosure tickets will be available for Rs500 and the most expensive VIP enclosure tickets will be Rs6,000.

Tickets will go on sale from March 19 and will be available online and through a courier company.

Pakistan will play three T20Is against West Indies in Karachi on April 1, 2 and 3.

