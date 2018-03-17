Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM Abbasi meets US Vice President Pence in Washington

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 17, 2018

WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday met with United States Vice President Mike Pence during his private visit to the country.

According to sources, the meeting was held at Pence’s residence where the two held talks on Pakistan-US relations as well as regional situation.

The prime minister apprised the VP of Pakistan’s sacrifices and successes in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting held detailed talks on Afghan peace process, sources added.

PM Abbasi termed the meeting positive considering US President Donald Trump’s tough stance against Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the premier met high-ups in the US government during his day-long visit to Washington.

According to sources, the Pakistani premier met US officials at a local hotel where diplomats from the Pakistani embassy were also present.

He also met Congressman Ted Yoho, who is the chairperson of the Subcommittee on Asia and the Pacific.

A few days back Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua visited Washington as part of an attempt by both states to work together.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Janjua stressed the importance of strategic and diplomatic relations between the two nations.

Prior to Janjua’s visit, on the same day, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia Alice Wells had said they could be in the beginning of a process with the Pakistani government.

The US-Pak relations witnessed a downtrend after US President Donald Trump's New Year tweet, wherein he had claimed that Washington had "foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years".

More From Pakistan:

PPP to debate Article 62, 63 in Parliament after election: Bilawal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Amir Liaquat to join PTI: Imran Ismail

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC forbids Sindh govt from harassing staff running Karachi footpath school

 Updated 7 hours ago
Suggest PML-N to not fight with institutions: Nisar

 Updated 7 hours ago
LTG Ghayur Mahmood appointed colonel commandant of Frontier Force Regiment

 Updated 8 hours ago
Karachi sixth cheapest city in the world: report

 Updated 8 hours ago
