Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 17 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP gives one week deadline to clean up Karachi

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 17, 2018

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nasir has expressed anger over heaps of garbage in Karachi and ordered that the metropolis be cleaned within a week.

A three-member bench of Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry, headed by the CJP, was hearing a case on the report of Sindh’s supply and drainage commission on Saturday.

During the court proceedings, the CJP observed that Karachi’s cleanliness situation has deteriorated with time. “I don’t know how but clean the city. I don't want to see trash on streets of Karachi anymore,” he observed.

As Karachi's garbage problem grows, KMC laments inadequate funding

KMC director sanitation says they keep repairing and maintaining garbage trucks from the 80s and are doing all they can with available resources

The CJP remarked that whenever he comes to the city he stays in Bath Island, adding that he spent the entire last night killing mosquitoes. 

Heaps of garbage have clogged drains while trash piles are seen everywhere, he remarked, questioning whose job it was to clean the city. He reasoned that it is the job of Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

The CJP then questioned the mayor on who was responsible for cleaning the city. To this, the mayor replied that those powers resided with the Sindh government.

'4.6 tonnes of trash not being picked up'

Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon accepted before the court that about 4.6 tonnes of garbage was not being picked up in the city, adding that some roads in the city have not been cleaned since last six months.

Over this, the CJP remarked that Waseem Akhtar was right: this is the job of DMCS [district municipal corporations], which are subordinate to the Sindh government.

The chief secretary also informed the court the system for picking up trash in the city has been improved and garbage is being picked up.

Karachi coast under threat from waste

KARACHI: There is a threat lurking in the waters of Pakistan’s largest city which will have a long-lasting impact. Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bazenjo has revealed that...

Responding to this, the CJP remarked that if the system has improved then why wasn't work being done? To this, the chief secretary replied: “We have accepted the situation but change is coming now."

Moreover, CJP observed that awareness should be created among people as to where the garbage should be disposed.

The city mayor said that cleaning trash from the city will take at least 10 years, adding that there is a lot of trash in all districts of Karachi. “The city has been destroyed, the Sindh government keeps all revenue from tax with itself.”

Over this, the CJP pointed out that Akhtar was voted in by the people of the city. “Leave the government and serve people,” he remarked, advising the mayor to collect funds if he must, to clean the city. 

On a side note, the CJP also requested citizens of Karachi to put an end to the campaign hailing him, adding that he did not want praise. “I am just fulfilling my duties.”

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PPP to debate Article 62, 63 in Parliament after election: Bilawal

PPP to debate Article 62, 63 in Parliament after election: Bilawal

 Updated 2 hours ago
Amir Liaquat to join PTI: Imran Ismail

Amir Liaquat to join PTI: Imran Ismail

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC forbids Sindh govt from harassing staff running Karachi footpath school

SC forbids Sindh govt from harassing staff running Karachi footpath school

 Updated 7 hours ago
Suggest PML-N to not fight with institutions: Nisar

Suggest PML-N to not fight with institutions: Nisar

 Updated 7 hours ago
LTG Ghayur Mahmood appointed colonel commandant of Frontier Force Regiment

LTG Ghayur Mahmood appointed colonel commandant of Frontier Force Regiment

 Updated 8 hours ago
Karachi sixth cheapest city in the world: report

Karachi sixth cheapest city in the world: report

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Ubauro girl commits suicide to avoid Vani ruling by jirga

Ubauro girl commits suicide to avoid Vani ruling by jirga

 Updated 9 hours ago
Writer Mohammed Hanif awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Writer Mohammed Hanif awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

 Updated 10 hours ago
Karachi doctor highlights how heavy schoolbags are affecting children

Karachi doctor highlights how heavy schoolbags are affecting children

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM