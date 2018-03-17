LTG Ghayur Mahmood appointed colonel commandant of Frontier Force Regiment

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday installed Lieutenant General Ghayur Mahmood as new colonel commandant of the Frontier Force Regiment, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



The army chief and former army chief, General (retd) Raheel Sharif pinned the badges of rank on Mahmood.

A large number serving and retired Piffer officers attended the ceremony, added ISPR.

General Bajwa, during the ceremony, also addressed Piffer commanding officers with the army chief hailing contributions of Piffers towards the defence of the country.











