Saturday Mar 17 2018
GEO NEWS

LTG Ghayur Mahmood appointed colonel commandant of Frontier Force Regiment

GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 17, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday installed Lieutenant General Ghayur Mahmood as new colonel commandant of the Frontier Force Regiment, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). 

The army chief and former army chief, General (retd) Raheel Sharif pinned the badges of rank on Mahmood.

A large number serving and retired Piffer officers attended the ceremony, added ISPR. 

General Bajwa, during the ceremony, also addressed Piffer commanding officers with the army chief hailing contributions of Piffers towards the defence of the country.




PPP to debate Article 62, 63 in Parliament after election: Bilawal

Amir Liaquat to join PTI: Imran Ismail

SC forbids Sindh govt from harassing staff running Karachi footpath school

Suggest PML-N to not fight with institutions: Nisar

Karachi sixth cheapest city in the world: report

Ubauro girl commits suicide to avoid Vani ruling by jirga

Writer Mohammed Hanif awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

CJP gives one week deadline to clean up Karachi

Karachi doctor highlights how heavy schoolbags are affecting children

