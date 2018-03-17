SC forbids Sindh govt from harassing staff running Karachi footpath school

KARACHI: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the Sindh government to stop harassing a woman running a school for street children.

Hearing the suo motu case in the court’s Karachi registry, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar also ordered Sindh education secretary to provide basic facilities like water and electricity to the school and submit a report in this regard by March 31.

The school in question, situated under Bahria Icon Tower flyover in Clifton area of Karachi, reportedly received threats for closure by the Sindh government.

The apex court in the last hearing on February 17 had issued similar orders and forbade action against the school until alternate space is provided for its relocation.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar heard the suo motu notice at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry on the Sindh government’s alleged move to shut the school down.

During the hearing, the CJP observed that the Sindh Education Department should not nag the concerned administration for closure of the school. Instead, he stated, the school should be provided with all the necessary facilities.