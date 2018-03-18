Can't connect right now! retry
Illegal Pakistani immigrants deported back from Oman: FIA sources

Sunday Mar 18, 2018

LAHORE: Numerous illegal Pakistani immigrants in Oman were deported back to their homeland, sources from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said on Saturday.

A total of 49 illegal immigrants were deported from Muscat, Oman's capital city, back to Pakistan, according to sources at the agency, to which they were handed over upon their arrival.

The FIA will launch a probe to investigate the illegal Pakistani immigrants, the sources added.

The FIA has been active against human smugglers after the killing of around a dozen young men in Balochistan last year who were en route to Europe via Iran when they were killed. 

