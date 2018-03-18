Asma Jahangir, Junaid Jamshed, Younis among 141 nominated for Civil Awards

Late Asma Jahangir (left), cricketer Younis Khan (centre), and late singer-turned-evangelist Junaid Jamshed (right). Photo: Geo News file

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain will confer ‘Pakistan Civil Awards’ to 141 Pakistanis as well as foreign nationals on Pakistan Resolution Day to be celebrated on 23rd March.

The awards will be given to honour individuals for showing excellence in the fields of science, technology, engineering, welfare, literature, arts, sports and media.

Former Cuban President Dr Fidel Castro will be honoured with Nishan-e-Pakistan for rendering unwavering services to Pakistan.

Late human rights champion Asma Jahangir will be awarded a posthumous Nishan-e-Imtiaz for her undying services for the citizens of Pakistan.

Nine people will be awarded with Hilal-e-Imtiaz, including Muhammad Anwar Habib, Aslam Hayat, Tariq Mahmud, Dr. Anjum Tauqir, Hussain Dawood, Mian Muhammad Abdullah, and Muhammad Ali Tabba.

Whereas, the coveted Sitara-e-Pakistan award will be presented to Kimihide Ando of Japan, Haris Silajdzic of Bosnia, Dr Song Jong-hwan of Korea, and Sadiq Khan for their services to Pakistan.

The Sitara-e-Shujaat award will be presented to eight individuals for showing excellence in the military and sacrificing their lives to fight terrorism. The recipients include Abdul Ghani (Late), Saif-ur-Rehman Shaheed, Captain (retd) Syed Ahmad Mobin Zaidi Shaheed, Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed, Muhammad Ashraf Noor Shaheed, Hamid Shakeel Sabir Shaheed, Maulana Hassan Jan Shaheed, and Dr Mufti Sarfraz Ahmed Naeemi Shaheed.

Sitara-e-Imtiaz will be conferred upon 22 individuals. The recipients include Professor Dr Zabta Khan Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) for Science (Biotechnology), Zia Chishti (USA) for IT, Ashar Aziz (USA) for IT, Syed Zia Hasnain Shah (Sindh) for Science (Chemistry), Dr Mohammad Zahid (Punjab) for Science (Physics), Waqar Murtaza Butt (Sindh) for Engineering (Nuclear), Syed Yusuf Raza (Islamabad) for Engineering (Nuclear Power), Muhammad Khalid Akbar (Islamabad) for Electronics, Instrument and Control; Rana Abdul Qayyum (Punjab) for Engineering (Mechanical), Ayaz Aziz (Punjab) for Engineering (Aerospace), Amjad Fareed Sabri (Late) (Sindh) for Art (Qawali), Ameena Saiyid for Literature, Muhammad Hanif for Literature, Mohsin Hamid for Literature, Misbah-ul-Haq (Punjab) for Sports (Cricket), Younis Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) for Sports (Cricket), Sarfraz Ahmed (Sindh) for Sports (Cricket), Shahid Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) for Sports(Cricket), Makhdum Ali Chishti (UK) for Services to Pakistan; Ambassador (retd) Jamshed G. Kharas (late) (Sindh) for Services to Pakistan, Junaid Jamshed Khan (late) (Sindh) as a religious scholar, Justice (retd) Saiduzzaman Siddiqui (late) (Sindh) for Public Service, Dr Abdul Malik Baloch (Balochistan) for Public Service, Ms Ayesha Raza Senator (Punjab) for Public Service, Ms Saira Afzal Tarar for Public Service, and Zahid Bashir for Public Service (Social Service).

A total of 44 individuals including some from the media industry will be awarded the President’s Award for Pride of Performance for excellence. The recipients include Hanif Khalid (Jang), Tahir Khalil (Jang), Amin Hafeez (Geo News), and Nawaz Raza (Nawa-e-Waqt). Others include Professor Dr Bashir Ahmad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) for Science (Biotechnology), Professor Dr Asifullah Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) for Science (Computer), Professor Dr Sarmad Hussain (Punjab) for Science (Computer), Dr Abdul Samad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) for Science (Archaeology), Dr Captain (retd) Rahim Bux Bhatti (Sindh) for Medicine, Dr Mohammad Faheem (Islamabad) for Medicine, Art (Singing), Maryam Khatoon (Durdana Baloch) (Balochistan) for Art (Acting Drama & Radio), Qudsia Azmat Nisar (Punjab) for Art (Painting), Syed Murtaza Shah (Dadahi) (Sindh) for Literature (Poetry), Shakeel Adilzada (Sindh) for Literature, Hanif Khalid (Punjab), Najia Rasool (Punjab) for Sports (Taekwondo), Brigadior (retd) Javed Ahmed Satti for Services to Pakistan, and Riffat Rehana (Late) (Punjab) for Public Service.