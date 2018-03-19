Thirty-year-old forcibly marries 11-year-old in Ubauro

Representational image. Photo: Reuters

GHOTKI: An 11-year-old girl in Ubauro was forcibly married to a 30-year-old man to settle a debt.

The police registered a case against the groom and took the underage girl in protective custody on Monday and presented her in court.

According to police, last year, Atta Muhammad Bhutto borrowed Rs15,000 on interest from an influential man named Dar Muhammad. Bhutto had to pay back the money with the interest which amounted to Rs55,000 this year, however, he was unable to.

Upon this, Dar Muhammad went to Bhutto’s residence with witnesses and a cleric and married his 11-year-old daughter.

A case has been registered against Muhammad, the imam and three others and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.



Police has taken the girl and her parents into protective custody.

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted for the absconding groom, witnesses and the cleric.