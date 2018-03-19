Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 19 2018
By
Aslam Malik

Thirty-year-old forcibly marries 11-year-old in Ubauro

By
Aslam Malik

Monday Mar 19, 2018

Representational image. Photo: Reuters

GHOTKI: An 11-year-old girl in Ubauro was forcibly married to a 30-year-old man to settle a debt.

The police registered a case against the groom and took the underage girl in protective custody on Monday and presented her in court.

According to police, last year, Atta Muhammad Bhutto borrowed Rs15,000 on interest from an influential man named Dar Muhammad. Bhutto had to pay back the money with the interest which amounted to Rs55,000 this year, however, he was unable to.

Upon this, Dar Muhammad went to Bhutto’s residence with witnesses and a cleric and married his 11-year-old daughter.

A case has been registered against Muhammad, the imam and three others and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused. 

Police has taken the girl and her parents into protective custody. 

Meanwhile, raids are being conducted for the absconding groom, witnesses and the cleric. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Women on Wheels to make grand entry before PSL play-offs in Lahore

Women on Wheels to make grand entry before PSL play-offs in Lahore

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Police, Sindh govt reveal traffic plan for PSL final in Karachi

Police, Sindh govt reveal traffic plan for PSL final in Karachi

 Updated an hour ago
Govt aims to take GDP up to 10 percent: Miftah Ismail

Govt aims to take GDP up to 10 percent: Miftah Ismail

 Updated an hour ago
Traffic suspended at SAP terminal after two ships collide at Karachi port

Traffic suspended at SAP terminal after two ships collide at Karachi port

Updated 29 minutes ago
Interior ministry willing to provide security to Musharraf upon return

Interior ministry willing to provide security to Musharraf upon return

 Updated 2 hours ago
Public will be my team and I their captain in upcoming elections: Imran

Public will be my team and I their captain in upcoming elections: Imran

 Updated an hour ago
Advertisement
Who is responsible for cleaning Karachi?

Who is responsible for cleaning Karachi?

 Updated 3 hours ago
Supreme Court dissatisfied with report on Faizabad sit-in

Supreme Court dissatisfied with report on Faizabad sit-in

 Updated 2 hours ago
Ajmer Sharif Urs: FO regrets India's decision to deny visas to 503 Pakistanis

Ajmer Sharif Urs: FO regrets India's decision to deny visas to 503 Pakistanis

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM