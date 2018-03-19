Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 19 2018
Difference of opinion suppressed in PML-N: Ch Nisar

Monday Mar 19, 2018

Rumours of a rift between Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif have been rife after the former took an opposing stance on the party's political strategy following the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict that ousted Nawaz from holding public office. Photo: Geo News file
 

KARACHI: Disgruntled senior leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday said that PML-N has suppressed the right to have a different opinion. 

The PML-N leader, who has been associated with the party for over three decades, was expressing his opinions during an interview with a private television channel earlier today.

Discussing the party's incumbent leadership, the veteran politician said that he would not become part of any decision that makes Maryam Nawaz the party's leader.

Suggest PML-N to not fight with institutions: Nisar

The former interior minister also talked at length about his speech in the National Assembly on Friday regarding the government’s failure to place the Sharif family on the Exit Control List

In an apparent reference to comparisons between Maryam and Benazir Bhutto, the former interior minister said that after Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death, there was no other option but for Benazir to lead the party in the absence of her brothers, who were out of the country at that time. 

Speaking about his relationship with Imran Khan, Nisar said that some people point fingers at his friendship with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson when they are unable to find anything against him.

He was apparently referring to some leaders of the PML-N who have denounced Nisar for openly opposing Nawaz Sharif’s stance on the party's political strategy following the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict which ousted the former prime minister from holding public office.

“My relationship with Imran goes all the way back to school,” he said.

The veteran politician stressed that he did not need a political party’s ticket to contest the elections.

Nawaz parts ways with Chaudhry Nisar: sources

Maryam Nawaz denies statement attributed to Nawaz Sharif

“I do not need anyone’s ticket to contest elections,” he said. “I have never applied for a ticket throughout the course of my life.”

He said that he could criticise PML-N or PTI politically, but not for personal reasons. 

"I told Nawaz Sharif that I cannot [personally] criticise Imran Khan. This is a 30-year-long association, it should take 30 years for this association to end," he said. 

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Nisar said he had 'suggested' to Nawaz Sharif that PML-N should not move towards fighting with the judiciary and other state institutions.

The former interior minister also refused to respond to questions about his disagreements with the party leadership.

