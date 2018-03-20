Can't connect right now! retry
ANP never reached a compromise despite hardships: Asfandyar Wali

Tuesday Mar 20, 2018

Awami National Party President Asfandyar Wali Khan says his party has never reached a compromise even in the face of hardships. Photo: Geo News file
 

KARACHI: ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan on Monday said that his party has never reached a compromise even in the face of hardships and problems.

In a press release, issued by the Awami National Party (ANP), Wali said that members of the party and its affiliates are not allowed to link their personal opinions with the party's viewpoint.

Wali also noted that members of the ANP, regardless of their stature in the party, were not allowed to participate in the activities of any other organisation or political party.

The party president stated that ANP will continue its efforts to resolve the problems faced by Pakhtuns by highlighting them in the parliament.

The press release further said that the party's clear stance on national issues is the reason why it is the most popular political party among the Pakhtuns and a political power to reckon.

Wali also said that his party will continue to advocate the rights of Pakhtuns on every forum. 

