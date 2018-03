NEW YORK: Muhammad Ayaz Soomro, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), died in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. He was 59 years old.



Representing NA-204 Larkana, Soomro was taken ill about three weeks back and moved to a hospital in the Manhattan borough of New York for treatment.



—This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available