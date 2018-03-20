Five arrested during raids in Karachi

File Photo

KARACHI: Five suspects were rounded up Monday night during various search operations carried out by Rangers in different areas of the metropolis, Geo News reported.

A Rangers raid in Lyari's Bihar Colony and Sango Lane locales resulted in the arrest of two suspects, who, the authorities said, were associated with the Aziz Baloch group, which is involved in the area's infamous gang war.



During their operation, Rangers conducted a door-to-door search in the area as well.

On the other hand, police raided a gutka factory in Iqbal Market of the city's Orangi Town area, arresting three suspects.