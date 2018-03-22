Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 22 2018
Web Desk

Bismah Maroof, Sana Mir lead Pakistan to series win over Sri Lanka

Thursday Mar 22, 2018

Pakistan have climbed to the top half of ICC Women's Championship table with a 94-run win against Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI

A brilliant 89 from captain Bismah Maroof and a four-wicket haul by Sana Mir steered Pakistan to a 94-run win over Sri Lanka in the second ODI in Dambulla, sealing the three-match series 2-0.

Opting to bat, Pakistan saw a match-rescuing inning from Maroof after a rather slow start. The new skipper, who took over leadership from Mir after the Women’s World Cup 2017, hit a 90-ball 89 to help her team post 250-6 on the scoreboard.

Bismah Maroof scored 89 off 90 balls

Sri Lanka were then bundled out for 156 in 37 overs, thanks to Mir’s impressive figures of 10-3-32-4. All-rounder Nida Dar took 2 wickets for 27. Diana Baig claimed 1 wicket, while opener Nahida Khan took 4 catches.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi congratulated the team on winning the series. 

In the first ODI on Tuesday, Pakistan outclassed Sri Lanka by 69 runs after Javeria Khan smashed her second ODI century.

With these two victories, Pakistan have climbed to the top half of ICC Women's Championship 2017-2020 table.

The third ODI, to be played on Saturday in Dambulla, will be a dead rubber but Pakistan will have the opportunity to grab some more points for the ICC Women's Championship.

