pakistan
Friday Mar 23 2018
Top food regulatory body arrests two after surprise inspection in Peshawar

Friday Mar 23, 2018

PESHAWAR: A top food inspection body in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested two persons and issued notices to multiple retailers during an operation conducted Thursday night here in the provincial capital's Saddar area, its spokesperson said.

As many as 14 shopping malls and popular food spots in the city were issued warnings by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority late night after officials of the food regulatory authority observed worsening conditions during their check.

Further, two retailers were also arrested for violating health standards and stocking expired goods.

The arrestees — both butchers — were arrested for selling meat without a doctor's seal, the spokesperson said, adding that dirt and cockroaches were discovered in their unhygienic meat storage facilities and freezers.

Both retailers have previously disregarded notices and were, therefore, arrested during the latest round of inspection.

They could be fined, their business sealed off or both, the spokesperson noted.

