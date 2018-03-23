Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 23 2018
GEO NEWS

Indian forces have put regional peace at stake: Mamnoon Hussain

GEO NEWS

Friday Mar 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Indian forces have put regional peace at stake by violating human rights in occupied Kashmir and killing innocent civilians across the Line of Control and Working Boundary, said President Mamnoon Hussain.

While addressing the Pakistan Day event at Parade Ground in the federal capital on Friday, the president warned India to stop its atrocities along the border.

The president spoke about the situation in Pakistan, saying peace was destroyed in the country in the last three decades. But military operations, including Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, combated anti-social elements in the country, he added.

Hussain paid tribute to the martyrs of the country and advised the officers to fulfil their duties with courage and honesty.

At the beginning of his speech, the president welcomed Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena as the guest of honour, who has flown to Pakistan especially for the occasion.

The president also greeted the forces from Turkey, Jordan and United Arab Emirates that are taking part in the parade, saying Pakistan’s friendship with its allies will prosper in the coming days.

But cooperation from Pakistan’s side for the sake of peace should not be taken as a weakness, he added.

On the occasion, the president also announced a new medal, Tamgha-e-Azm, to laud the efforts of people because of which the country is prospering and the economy has started to flourish.    

