pakistan
Saturday Mar 24 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz Sharif will never leave Pakistan: Ayaz Sadiq

GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 24, 2018

LONDON: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq remarked that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will never leave the country.

While speaking to media on Saturday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader said that Nawaz Sharif will face everything that comes his way. “He [Nawaz] has continued to face everything [against him] and will keep doing so in future as well.”

Regarding Supreme Court’s dismissal of Nawaz’s exemption plea, Sadiq remarked: “there would’ve been no problem if Nawaz was allowed to come here [London].”

Nawaz should’ve been allowed to come to London on humanitarian grounds. There is nothing wrong with visiting an ailing person, Sadiq said while referring to Nawaz’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is currently undergoing treatment for lymphoma. 

On Thursday, the accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against Nawaz Sharif and his family dismissed the suspects' plea seeking a brief exemption from appearance.

Appearing in court for the Avenfield properties case hearing, Nawaz and daughter Maryam submitted the request seeking exemption from appearing in court for a week starting March 26.

A medical report of Nawaz's wife, Kulsoom, was attached along with the request. Kulsoom has been in London undergoing treatment for lymphoma since late last year.

Nawaz's counsel Khawaja Haris informed the judge that Kulsoom will be undergoing chemotherapy and her doctors have advised Nawaz's presence beside his wife.

The request stated that Ali Aimal and Jahangir Jadoon will appear in place of Nawaz and Maryam respectively.

Opposing the request, prosecutor Afzal Qureshi argued that the suspects should not be allowed to leave the country as the trial is in its concluding stages.

After reserving its decision earlier, the court announced its order dismissing the request. 

