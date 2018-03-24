PSL to come to Hyderabad next year, says CM Sindh

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah announced that Pakistan Super League will come to Hyderabad next year.



Shah, while addressing an event in Hyderabad Friday night, remarked that the security situation of Karachi has improved tremendously.

“However, let’s also focus on Hyderabad’s Niaz Cricket Stadium. PSL matches will also be played in Hyderabad from next year onwards.”

He added, “We have all worked very hard to make PSL a reality.”

Later, the CM visited Karachi's National Stadium to review all the security arrangements for the final of PSL. He remarked that all arrangements for the final match have been completed, adding that he is content with the arrangements.

Peshawar Zalmi will go up against Islamabad United in the finale of the PSL’s season three. The match will be held at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25 (tomorrow).