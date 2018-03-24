PM Abbasi leaves behind official protocol on private visit to United States

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was seen at an airport in the United States without any security protocol during a private visit to the country on Saturday.



In a video circulating on the social media, Abbasi could be seen following the standard security procedures in place for all passengers.



Abbasi, known for adhering to simplicity in his personal life, was previously spotted travelling alone at a train station during his visit to Britain.

He won several hearts after a picture of him cutting cake on his birthday was widely shared on social networking sites. Abbasi, dressed casually, with a shawl wrapped around, was seen cutting the cake in an image that emerged on social media.



The picture drew quite a positive reaction from the masses, who have hailed the humbleness of the premier.

Abbasi was born on December 27, 1958. He was sworn in as the 18th prime minister of the country on August 1, earlier this year, following Nawaz Sharif's disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama leaks case.