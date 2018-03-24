Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Mar 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PM Abbasi leaves behind official protocol on private visit to United States

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Mar 24, 2018

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was seen at an airport in the United States without any security protocol during a private visit to the country on Saturday. 

In a video circulating on the social media, Abbasi could be seen following the standard security procedures in place for all passengers. 

Abbasi, known for adhering to simplicity in his personal life, was previously spotted travelling alone at a train station during his visit to Britain.

He won several hearts after a picture of him cutting cake on his birthday was widely shared on social networking sites. Abbasi, dressed casually, with a shawl wrapped around, was seen cutting the cake in an image that emerged on social media.

Grandeur & simplicity: PM Abbasi cuts cake on his birthday

In an image shared widely on social media, the premier, dressed casually with a shawl wrapped around, is seen cutting cake on his birthday

The picture drew quite a positive reaction from the masses, who have hailed the humbleness of the premier.

Abbasi was born on December 27, 1958. He was sworn in as the 18th prime minister of the country on August 1, earlier this year, following Nawaz Sharif's disqualification by the Supreme Court in the Panama leaks case.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Defamation suit: Imran using delaying tactics, says Shehbaz’s lawyer

Defamation suit: Imran using delaying tactics, says Shehbaz’s lawyer

 Updated 4 hours ago
Gujranwala DC committed suicide: investigative sources

Gujranwala DC committed suicide: investigative sources

 Updated 4 hours ago
Defence ministry refuses to provide security to Musharraf: sources

Defence ministry refuses to provide security to Musharraf: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Creation of Pakistan a ‘milestone’: British MP Saqib Javid

Creation of Pakistan a ‘milestone’: British MP Saqib Javid

 Updated 6 hours ago
Aitzaz Ahsan’s fine paid in Supreme Court

Aitzaz Ahsan’s fine paid in Supreme Court

 Updated 6 hours ago
Temperature in Karachi likely to rise over next three days

Temperature in Karachi likely to rise over next three days

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Over 27,000 new cases of TB emerge in Balochistan every year: report

Over 27,000 new cases of TB emerge in Balochistan every year: report

 Updated 7 hours ago
SC orders medical colleges to refund exorbitant fee in 15 days

SC orders medical colleges to refund exorbitant fee in 15 days

 Updated 7 hours ago
Imran has only lied, taken u-turns: Bilawal

Imran has only lied, taken u-turns: Bilawal

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM