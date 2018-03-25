5.2-magnitude earthquake felt in KP cities

File Photo

PESHAWAR: A powerful earthquake was felt Saturday night in various cities of the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Geo News reported, citing the PEMA centre.

Areas that experienced the tremor include Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Dir, and Kohistan, as well as Peshawar itself, PEMA said.



Further, the authority noted that the quake's epicentre was recorded in Koh-e-Hindukush.

According to Earthquake Track, which cites data from United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremors originated 46 kilometres away from Jurm in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.



Its depth, the website stated, was 200.6 kilometres, with coordinates of the origin point being: 36.475°N 70.654°E.