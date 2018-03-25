Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 25 2018
Web Desk

5.2-magnitude earthquake felt in KP cities

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

PESHAWAR: A powerful earthquake was felt Saturday night in various cities of the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Geo News reported, citing the PEMA centre.

Areas that experienced the tremor include Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Dir, and Kohistan, as well as Peshawar itself, PEMA said.

Further, the authority noted that the quake's epicentre was recorded in Koh-e-Hindukush.

According to Earthquake Track, which cites data from United States Geological Survey (USGS), the tremors originated 46 kilometres away from Jurm in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province.

Its depth, the website stated, was 200.6 kilometres, with coordinates of the origin point being: 36.475°N 70.654°E.

If PM doesn't respect Supreme Court verdict, how will others: Imran

PML-N parliamentary board decides on party tickets: PM House

Over 80 diplomats attend Pakistan Day event in London

FIA arrests fake travel agent in Faisalabad

Can't take away development projects despite Nawaz's ouster: Asif

Will personally receive Imran if he comes to watch PSL final: Sethi

PM Abbasi leaves behind official protocol on private visit to United States

Defamation suit: Imran using delaying tactics, says Shehbaz’s lawyer

Gujranwala DC committed suicide: investigative sources

