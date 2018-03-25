PSL final: Here's where you can catch the match

Cricket fanatics watch the screening of Pakistan vs India match on February 15, 2017. Photo: AFP/file

With the final of the Pakistan Super League between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi just mere hours away, people across Pakistan have been gearing for the most awaited game of the tournament.

While only a lucky few will get a chance to see the match at Karachi’s National Stadium, screens have been set up at different locations for cricket fanatics to watch the clash.

The match is being screened in different hotels, educational institutes, restaurants, and malls across the country.

The match will be played 8pm onwards and is expected to continue until midnight.

Here’s a list of all the places you can watch the match:

Karachi

• Arts Council of Pakistan (Open Air Theatre)

• Port Grand

• Infinitea

• The Grid

• Wired Inn

• Burridos

• University of Karachi

• IBA Amir Chinoy Amphitheatre

• Five Star Chowrangi, North Nazimabad

• Gulberg Town UC – 34 and Hussainabad

• Liaqauatabad no 4, Amjad Sabri Road

• Two Minute Chowrangi, North Karachi

• Sindhi Hotel, New Karachi

• KDA flat services, Surjani Town

• Korangi Town UC – 35

• Landhi UC – 21 near Babu Arain Hotel

• Jinnah Square near Liaquat market, Malir

• Baloch Park, Ranchor Line and Dilpasand sweet market

• Shah Faisal chowk UC – 28, Orangi Town

• Gulshan - e – Iqbal Town near Disco Bakery





Islamabad/Rawalpindi

• Rawalpindi Arts Council

• Askari Club

• Art and Craft Village, Shakarparian

• Chai Junction

• Olympus Mall

• Secret Sky

• Chaaye Khana





Peshawar



• Jeego's Cafe and Restaurant

• Green Olive Restaurant

• Qayum Stadium Peshawar

• Shelton's Rezidor





Lahore

• Emporium Mall

• Mall of Lahore

• Chae town







Abbottabad

• Chaaye Khana





Hyderabad

• Afza Park

• Mehran Arts Council Latifabad 7





Mandi Bahauddin

• IMGC Multiplex Cinema





Mansehra

• Jinnah Basic School and Boys College





Faisalabad

• Serena Hotel





Charsadda

• Saucy Bites





Quetta

• Serena Hotel





Sanghar

• Junior Cambridge School