Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Pray nobody gains courage to push changing Pak back into darkness: Nawaz

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Mar 25, 2018

 Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday, March 25, 2018 congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board for holding the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 in Karachi. Photo: Geo News file

KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board for holding the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 in Karachi.

“I pray that no one gains the courage, again, to push our changing Pakistan back into darkness,” the PML-N supremo said in a statement earlier today.

He also lauded the city’s administration and relevant department for successfully organising the match.

“I send my heartiest congratulations to all the players participating in the tournament, particularly the foreign players,” said Nawaz.

The National Stadium is lit up today to welcome cricket’s homecoming to Pakistan’s biggest city, as thousands of fans flock to the sold-out stadium to witness two great teams, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, face off. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP withdraws suo motu notice on Asma Rani murder case

CJP withdraws suo motu notice on Asma Rani murder case

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Supreme Court assures transparency in Daniyal Aziz contempt case

Supreme Court assures transparency in Daniyal Aziz contempt case

 Updated an hour ago
Temperature may soar up to 40°C in Karachi today: Met Office

Temperature may soar up to 40°C in Karachi today: Met Office

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia

Pakistan condemns missile attack on Saudi Arabia

 Updated 3 hours ago
Driver dies as tractor-trolley, train collide near Rahim Yar Khan

Driver dies as tractor-trolley, train collide near Rahim Yar Khan

Updated 3 hours ago
Lady health workers stage sit-in outside Punjab Assembly

Lady health workers stage sit-in outside Punjab Assembly

 Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
SC orders issuance of notices to government officials with dual nationalities

SC orders issuance of notices to government officials with dual nationalities

 Updated 4 hours ago
12 held for allowing rape as ‘compensation’ in Toba Tek Singh

12 held for allowing rape as ‘compensation’ in Toba Tek Singh

 Updated 4 hours ago
US sanctions Pakistani companies over nuclear trade

US sanctions Pakistani companies over nuclear trade

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM