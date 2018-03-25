Pray nobody gains courage to push changing Pak back into darkness: Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday, March 25, 2018 congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board for holding the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 in Karachi. Photo: Geo News file

KARACHI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday congratulated the Pakistan Cricket Board for holding the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 in Karachi.

“I pray that no one gains the courage, again, to push our changing Pakistan back into darkness,” the PML-N supremo said in a statement earlier today.

He also lauded the city’s administration and relevant department for successfully organising the match.

“I send my heartiest congratulations to all the players participating in the tournament, particularly the foreign players,” said Nawaz.

The National Stadium is lit up today to welcome cricket’s homecoming to Pakistan’s biggest city, as thousands of fans flock to the sold-out stadium to witness two great teams, Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi, face off.