Six-year-old bowler ‘blows away’ idol Shane Warne

A six-year-old Eli Mikal Khan has become an internet sensation due to his remarkable bowling techniques and received the praise of cricket legends as well.



The young boy, who hails from Quetta’s Chiltan Town, practices bowling with his father daily at Millennium Cricket Club Quetta.

Dubbed as future ‘Shane Warne’, the young boy can bowl leg spin, googly, flipper and slider. Eli Mikal has been coached by his father, Abdullah Khan.

Speaking about his son, Abdullah remarked that Eli Mikal has been interested in cricket since he was little but he started practising bowling about six-months back.

Abdullah, who is a computer engineer and business, coaches his son and other aspiring cricketers at his own academy in Quetta.

He shared that he sensed that his son can bowl and started working on the child’s bowling.

Eli catches attention of cricket maestros

Eli Mikal had posted a video of his bowling on social media, which went viral and caught the attention of legends such as Wasim Akram, Virat Kohli and Shane Warne.

Responding to the video, Shane Warne praised the child and coached him as well. He wrote: Absolutely fantastic, blown away on how good the ball comes out of your hand, especially at the age of only 6 - well done and keep up the great work. One tip - get that bowling arm a little higher !”

The aspiring cricketer took the advice, and shared that he “found a lot of change in break, flight works.” He thanked the legend for his help.

Former Pakistan’s cricket captain Wasim Akram remarked: "Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It's time we do something about it."

The child also came under the radar of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Praising the young talent, Kohli posted: "Amazing bowling varieties. I am damn sure this kid @EliMikal will be a shining star in [cricket]. Best of luck Eli."

Education first

Abdullah remarked that he has drawn a line when it comes to his son’s education. He has made a pact with his son that as long as he gets good grades, Abdullah will allow him to play cricket.



“I will help my son with his bowling and support him but I cannot compromise on my child’s education.” Eli Mikal is currently studying in grade three of a school in his locality.

He shared that he is quite happy with the recognition his son has gotten, adding that Eli Mikal will need professional coaching in the future.

“There are no proper facilities available in Quetta for harnessing the cricketing talent of youngsters,” he remarked, adding that he is willing to cooperate with the government of Pakistan and Pakistan Cricket Board in this regard.