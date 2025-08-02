 
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min says he is leaving club

South Korean football star has made 454 appearances for Premier League club and scored 173 goals

By
Reuters
|

August 02, 2025

Tottenham Hotspurs captain Son Heung-min can be seen before a Pre-Season Friendly against Reading at Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading, Britain on July 19, 2025. — Reuters
Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min will bring his 10-year spell with the Premier League club to an end this summer, the 33-year-old South Korean said on Saturday.

Son, who is under contract until 2026, led Spurs to their first trophy in 17 years with their win over Manchester United in the Europa League final in May, having joined the North London club from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

While Son did not disclose his next destination, British media have linked him with a move to Major League Soccer club Los Angeles FC.

"I have decided to leave the team this summer," Son said at a press conference ahead of Spurs' pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in Seoul on Sunday.

"I think it was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever made in my football career. Playing football and being with one team for 10 years is something I am very proud of, but I think I gave my all to the team every single day.

"I did my best on the field and off the field, and by winning the Europa League, I thought I'd done everything I could and achieved."

Son has made 454 appearances for Spurs and scored 173 goals. He won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.

"It was the place where I grew a lot as a football player and a person, so I have a very grateful heart."

Manager Thomas Frank said Son was "truly Spurs legend in every aspect".

"I like that the club has been open to it because it is never, never easy to find that perfect timing ... I think it is probably the perfect timing going out on a high," he added.

